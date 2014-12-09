Feed The Rhino added to Jager tour

Feed The Rhino have been added to this month’s Jagermeister Tour.

The Kent band are on the bill for the Brixton and Liverpool dates of the tour, while Cambridge outfit Animal Music will open the Leicester and Leeds shows.

Feed The Rhino frontman Lee Tobin says: “We’re incredibly happy to be part of this years Jagermeister Tour. Joining such an eclectic bill is a really exciting prospect for us and to once again grace the stage of Brixton Academy truly is the best Christmas Present Feed the Rhino could ask for.”

Feed The Rhino released their second album The Sorrow And The Sound earlier this year.

Capdown, Me First, The Skints and The Gimme Gimmes have already been confirmed for the tour, which starts in Liverpool on December 18.

Jagermeister Tour 2014

Dec 18: Liverpool O2 Academy

Dec 19: Leicester O2 Academy

Dec 20: Leeds O2 Academy

Dec 21: Brixton O2 Academy