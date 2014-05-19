Federal Charm guitars stolen

Federal Charm have appealed for help after four of their guitars were stolen on Friday morning.

The British blues-rock outfit are asking fans to keep a lookout for a Gibson Les Paul, a Fender Stratocaster, an Epiphone Black Beauty and a Fender Jazz bass.

The instruments were taken from their van, which was parked at Safestore in Stockport.

Bassist Laurence Morawski says: “We see two individuals breaking in on the CCTV and the police have been informed. Any information will be extremely useful.

“Please spread the word and awareness of this theft. We really hope the guitars can be discovered ASAP – they are our children and we’re lost without them.”

The band can be contacted via federalcharm@live.co.uk.