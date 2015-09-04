Fear Factory want shot at movie soundtrack

Fear Factory say they’re desperate to write a movie soundtrack.

They’re keen to further explore their long-standing concept of man versus machine – and report making a transition to the silver screen would be the logical next step.

Frontman Burton C. Bell says in a Q&A session: “Demanufacture in 1995 was a soundtrack to a movie that was never written – and that’s the same for pretty much every record since then.

“It just take the right person, someone with money to come in and say, ‘We believe in you and we want you to do this.’ But so far that hasn’t happened.

Guitarist Dino Cazares adds: “We’ve seen movies that our soundtrack would fit.”

They release ninth album Genexus last month, and Bell says the support they had from label Nuclear Blast was invaluable while in the studio.

He continues: “It makes a big difference when you have people who believe in you and know what you can do and be behind you and to push you.”

Bell announced a graphic novel based on the band’s 2012 album The Industrialist earlier this year based on his love of science fiction.

The band are currently on tour across the US and will then head to South America, Europe and the UK in the coming months.

