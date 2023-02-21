Fear Factory announce Milo Silvestro as their new singer

Fear Factory have unveiled their new frontman, former Dead Channel vocalist Milo Silvestro.

Guitarist Dino Cazares broke the news to the world in a video posted this afternoon (February 21) on Nuclear Blast's YouTube channel.

"It’s time to introduce the world to our new vocalist," says Cazares. "The search was long and meticulous, but I know for sure we got the right guy."

In the video, Cazares says that when he was able to fly Rome-based Italian singer Silvestro to the US for an audition, the band's new singer "knocked it out of the park."

Silvestro, who beat out over 300 applicants for the position left vacant by Burton C. Bell's departure from the Los Angeles band, says, "This is a huge opportunity for me. I've been a fan of the band for many years and it feels very surreal but I’m excited to be part of it. I know I have some massive shoes to fill but I'm here to do it in the best way possible and give justice to the vocal legacy of this legendary band."



"It is a big week for us in Fear Factory as we make our final preparations for our return to the live stage touring across the US, beginning February 25th on the Rise Of The Machine tour," adds Cazares. "We can’t wait to get out on the road and start kicking some ass."

Watch the unveiling video below:

Dino Cazares announced that he had found his band's new frontman back in August 2021: rumours that Silvestro had bagged the role have been circulating on Reddit for well over a year.

The new look band will kick off their US tour in San Francisco on February 25: Static-X, Dope and Society 1 are in the supporting roles.