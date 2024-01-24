"It's about no longer suspecting, but knowing that this will never get any easier… in fact, it’s about to get a whole lot worse": Fat White Family are releasing a new album and it's pushed them to the limits of their very existence

By Briony Edwards
published

Fat White Family announce fourth album Forgiveness Is Yours along with lead single Bullet Of Dignity

A portrait of Fat White Family stood in front of a dark background. One member is holding a puppy
(Image credit: Louise Mason)

South London indie rockers Fat White Family have announced their fourth album, Forgiveness Is Yours, will be released on April 26 via Domino Records. It will be their first studio album to be released in five years.

The album announcement is supported by the release of lead single Bullet Of Dignity, complete with an AI-enhanced music video directed by Niall Trask and made in tribute to "image creators" Pierre & Gilles, Pierre Commoy and Gilles Blanchard.

On the album, frontman Lias Saoudi says: "Forgiveness Is Yours is about life as eternal contingency. About no longer suspecting, but knowing that this shit will never get any easier… in fact, it’s about to get a whole lot worse, your body’s going to go into decay and the people you love will slowly start dropping dead around you. 

"But somehow, you’ve smashed enough of your expectations thus far in life, you’re sort of fine with it. You accept it.

"The overarching aesthetic themes at work here are torpor and further torpor still."

A so-called "testament to the will to create even when catastrophes keep happening", the path to Forgiveness Is Yours wasn't an easy one. Founder member Saul Adamczewski "permanently and acrimoniously" departed Fat White Family during the album's recording, leaving the record unanchored and at risk of never being finished – especially as the remaining band member's solo projects took hold. But between supporting one half of the Gallagher brothers at Knebworth and pissing around re-making classic films on Instagram, the band finally have something to show for their last five years of work – and you can check out single Bullet Of Dignity below.

Fat White Family Forgiveness Is Yours album artwork - a blurry grey image on a cream bacjground

(Image credit: Anna MacDowell)

Forgiveness Is Yours Tracklisting:

1.   The Archivist
2.   John Lennon
3.   Bullet Of Dignity
4.   Polygamy Is Only For The Chief
5.   Visions Of Pain
6.   Today You Become Man
7.   Religion For One
8.   Feed The Horse
9.   What’s That You Say
10. Work
11. You Can’t Force It 

