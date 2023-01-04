Fantastic Negrito announces new acoustic album, Grandfather Courage

Bluesman Fantastic Negrito has announced an acoustic reworking of last year's White Jesus, Black Problems album. Titled Grandfather Courage, the album is set for release on February 3, and is preceded by an acoustic version of Highest Bidder.

“If you want to take your mind, body, and soul on a trip check out the reimagined recording of Highest Bidder through the lenses of my touring band,” says Negrito. “At the time, I was listening to a lot of African drum patterns, and that definitely influenced this song. I’m trying to convey what I see when I walk down the street here in Oakland.”

White Jesus, Black Problems was inspired by the story of Negrito's eight-time grandparents, an African slave and a Scottish servant who met and fell in love in Virginia in the mid-18th century.

"It's Romeo and Juliet, basically," Negrito told Classic Rock. "Imagine sneaking around like that. You know? That’s hot! Like, you go grandma and grandpa, it took a lot of imagination. I imagine everybody goes to sleep on the plantation and grandpa’s sneaking out. He's as black as the night and she's as white as a sheet. I mean, just that first touch, what was that curiosity? Wow!"

Last month Negrito launched another acoustic track, a version of the 2022 single Oh Betty. And next month he arrives in Europe for a 12-date tour, with every show featuring a screening of the White Jesus, Black Problems movie project alongside a Q&A and an acoustic performance. Full dates below.

Digital pre-orders for Grandfather Courage are available now (opens in new tab).

Fantastic Negrito: White Jesus, Black Problems European Tour

Feb 05: Glasgow Old Fruitmarket, UK

Feb 06: Manchester Deaf Institute, UK

Feb 07: London The Lower Third, UK

Feb 08: London The Lower Third, UK

Feb 09: Berlin Babylon Kino, Germany

Feb 11: Paris Cafe de la Danse, France

Feb 13: Rotterdam LantarenVenster, Netherlands

Feb 15: Torino Cinema Massimo, Italy

Feb 16: Prato Il Garibaldi, Italy

Feb 17: Napoli Teatro Bolivar, Italy

Feb 18: Bari Teatro Kismet, Italy

Feb 19: Cesena Teatro Verdi / Acielocoperto, Italy