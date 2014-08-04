Fans snap up Jack White on vinyl

Sales of Jack White's new album continue to soar – with fans especially keen on the vinyl version.

White’s Lazaretto has sold 60,000 copies on vinyl – 25% of the 238,000 copies sold in total.

It sold 40,000 in its first week, making it the biggest selling vinyl LP since Pearl Jam’s Vitalogy in 1994.

White released Lazaretto – his second solo album – in June.

The LP contains a song embedded in the paper label, side one playing from the inside of the disc to the outside, and a double-grooved track which means listeners hear a different start to the song according to where the needle drops onto the album.