Fans Push For John Wetton To Be Honoured In Home Town Of Derby

A Prog magazine reader has suggested a concerted effort to get John Wetton honoured in his home town of Derby.

Reader Pete Marriott spotted a story in the Derby Telegraph announcing a series of plaques recognising the achievements of peoplem from, or who had a strong association with the city, and requesting readers suggest to the paper suitable honourees. A series of metal plaques by local artist Tim Clapcott will run in Derby in the paving in Albion Street and Exchange Street.

“I feel that John Wetton deserves the paving stone as he has done a lot over the years as a bass guitarist for countless bands (Roxy Music, King Crimson, Uriah Heep, Asia, Family etc etc) but yet I feel he doesn’t get the recognition he deserves in Derby,” Pete told Prog.

With the blessing of John’s family, we’ve decided to help the push for acclaim for John. The paper requests suggestions for names to be considered be sent to: Made in Derby, c/o Zena Hawley, Derby Telegraph, 2 Siddals Road, Derby, DE1 2PB. Alternatively, you can send an e-mail, or submit via the Derby Telegraph social media accounts on Facebook and Twitter. There is also a form in the link to the Derby Telegraph’s own story.

All contributions need to be received by Thursday, November 30.