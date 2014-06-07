Fans play part in Obituary return

Obituary are set to release their ninth album after a successful crowdfunding campaign.

The death metal outfit recorded the follow-up to 2009’s Darkest Day at their own RedNeck Studio in Florida, and it’s to be launched via Relapse Records.

The band say in a statement: “We’ve been writing and working on the material for nearly three years now – and we could not be more excited with how the songs have all turned out.

“All the stars seem to have aligned for us. With the songs, production and overall feel of this record, the band is more solid than ever.”

The current lineup features bassist Terry Butler and guitarist Kenny Andrews alongside founding vocalist John Tardy, drummer Donald Tardy and guitarist Trevor Peres.

The title and release date have not been confirmed.