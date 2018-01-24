Family of Slipknot’s Paul Gray settle wrongful death case

The family of late Slipknot bassist Paul Gray have reached a settlement in their lawsuit against pain relief specialist Dr Daniel Baldi and his former company, who they blame for his death in 2010 from a drug overdose.

Baldi, who had been treating Gray for years for pain and addiction issues, was acquitted of seven charges relating to the deaths of patients including Gray in 2014.

The lawsuit alleged that the musician wasn’t properly monitored during his treatment for drug addiction.

Gray’s widow Brenna sued Baldi and his former employers, including the hospital company UnityPoint-Des Moines, on behalf of their daughter October, who was born three months after Gray’s death, for the loss of her father’s love and emotional support — known as loss of consortium.

The Des Moines Register report that the suit, which was initially dismissed because it was filed too late after Gray’s death, was due to go to trial on Monday, January 22, but was settled over the course of the weekend for an undisclosed figure.

Baldi denied he was at fault, with his lawyer Connie Diekema noting that the doctor did not prescribe the drugs that led to Gray’s death.

