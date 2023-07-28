Watch Fall Out Boy pay tribute to Sinead O'Connor with a live cover of Nothing Compares 2 U

Fall Out Boy have performed a cover of Nothing Compares 2 U in tribute to the late Sinead O'Connor who passed away on July 26.

The 56 year-old Irish singer was found unresponsive at her home in London by the Metropolitan police, who are not treating her death as suspicious.

Her passing was announced by the O'Connor family, who wrote in a statement: "It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of our beloved Sinéad. Her family and friends are devastated and have requested privacy at this very difficult time."

At Fall Out Boy's show in the Cellairis Amphitheatre in Lakewood, Alanta, that same evening, frontman Patrick Stump sang part of O'Connors' best known track - a cover of Prince's 1990 Nothing Compares 2 U - while playing the piano without the accompaniment of his bandmates.

The Chicago rockers first performed the track at their show in California earlier this month, and re-inserted the track into their setlist upon the news of O’Connor’s death.

Currently, FOB are in the midst of the American leg of their So Much For (Tour) Dust tour, with their next performance set to take place on July 29 in Clarkston, MI.

Watch clips of the brief cover below:

Patrick Stump singing 'Nothing Compares 2 U' tonight in Atlanta.Fall Out Boy paying tribute to Sinéad O'Connor. pic.twitter.com/ltSlodQuPUJuly 27, 2023 See more

patrick covering “nothing compares 2 u” at the fall out boy show tonight, another soul punk era throwback it seems :) pic.twitter.com/sv1J6jZVuNJuly 2, 2023 See more

Following O'Connor's passing, tributes from the rock world have been pouring in, with statements from members of Queen, Guns N' Roses, Red Hot Chili Peppers, Rage Against The Machine, Public Enemy and Smashing Pumpkins.

Red Hot Chili Peppers bassist Flea posted on Twitter: "for all us street kids, for all us wildlings, when sinead got huge, it felt like one of us made it. It was incredible. im not trying to compare myself or anyone else to sinead, she is one of a kind, but thats what it felt like to me. like she was one of us. she was like billie holiday to me. All her pain, all her beauty, those incredible songs. she deserves sainthood."

Queen guitarist Brian May posted a clip from O'Connor's iconic Nothing Compares 2 U video on Instagram, alongside the caption, "Can it be ? So so sad to hear this. Bless you Sinéad. Bri".

Garbage's Shirley Manson posted: "I am heartbroken" with a black heart emoji, while Smashing Pumpkins frontman Billy Corgan wrote, "RIP Sinéad O'Connor."