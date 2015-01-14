Fall Out Boy Joe to miss London show

Fall Out Boy guitarist Joe Trohman will miss the band’s gig in London tonight after the death of his mother.

Trohman did not travel with the band to the UK, where tonight they will play at London’s Islington Assembly Hall. Trohman’s guitar tech Josh Newton will fill in.

Trohman’s mother passed away in a hospice in the US where she was being treated for a rare, incurable brain tumour known as glioblastoma multiforme.

The guitarist says in a statement: “I can’t express the sorrow and heartache I am currently feeling. For now I have to be with my family and help everyone cope. Hopefully everyone reading this understands and holds no ill will towards me for making this decision.

“In the mean time the show must go on. My dear friend, bandmate (from non-FOB projects) and guitar tech (i.e. guy who makes my gear work and keeps me looking/sounding good) Josh Newton will be more than filling in my shoes. He’ll help keep the guys company until I make my return.”

Meanwhile, Fall Out Boy have made their track Jet Pack Blues available to stream. It is taken from their upcoming sixth album American Beauty/American Psycho, released on January 19 via Island Records.

Bassist Pete Wentz says: “There is a certain coldness to the future when I think about it from the wrong angle. It is when we leave town for weeks on end. When I try to put myself together on long bus rides lying in my bunk – when you get so lonely it feels like white hot rage.

“I always thought of this scene from the film Pacific Rim, just when it feels like the world is about to fall apart the person is waiting in the rain to hold it all together for you.”

