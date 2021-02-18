Faith No More’s Roddy Bottum unveils Man On Man debut album, shares tender, loved-up video for 1983

Faith No More vocalist Roddy Bottum will release the self-titled debut album from Man On Man, his side-project with boyfriend Joey Holman, in May.

And as a taste of what to expect, the duo have shared a tender and passionate video for new single 1983.

A post shared by MAN ON MAN (@manonmanmusic) A photo posted by on

A celebration of love in isolation, written in the wake of both men losing their mothers, and partially inspired by a east coast-to-west coast road trip, the 11-track Man On Man album draws upon indie rock, disco, punk attitude, bubblegum melodies and Big Dick Energy, with a sense of mischief and playfulness that Faith No More fans will recognise from Bottum co-writes such as Motherfucker and Be Aggressive.



“Man On Man is more than a band,” the duo’s publicity material insists, “it is a partnership of two beautiful queers who are committed to creating a language that is both musical and visual, and that transcends what we know of gay music at exactly the cultural moment we need them. As individuals, lovers, sons, community pillars, and human beings, M.O.M. are a womb to be reckoned with.”

Man On Man, the album, is released via Big Scary Monsters (UK) and Polyvinyl Records (US) on May 7.

The track list is:

1. Stohner

2. Daddy

3. It's So Fun (To Be Gay)

4. Beach House

5. 1983

6. Baby, You're My Everything

7. Two At A Time

8. Lover

9. Please Be Friends

10. Kamikaze

11. It Floated