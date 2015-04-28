FNM reissues don’t come from band..

Faith No More have issued a statement to clarify that they’ve played no part in an upcoming pair of re-releases.

The Real Thing from 1989 and Angel Dust from 1992 are to be launched as deluxe editions in August, including B-sides, remixes and live tracks.

But FNM say: “The latest statements seem to imply that these are band-sponsored releases. In fact, they are Warners/Rhino re-issues, who still own the license to them.

“This is not to say that they are not worth getting. It’s just that they are not coming from us. Hope that makes sense.”

The band release comeback album Sol Invictus on May 18 and play three UK dates the following month:

Jun 13: Download festival

Jun 14: Glasgow O2 Academy

Jun 17: London Roundhouse