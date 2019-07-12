Eyehategod’s Aaron Hill posts picture of bloody t-shirt after his recent attack

Earlier this week, it was reported that Eyehategod drummer Aaron Hill had been attacked and robbed in Guadalajara, Mexico.

The band had been due to play at Foro Independencia last Sunday night, but as he walked to the venue, Hill was approached by three men and a woman who robbed him just meters away from the venue – leaving him with a 5cm wound on his left side.

Hill has now checked in to to thank fans for their support – and has also posted a picture of the bloody t-shirt he was wearing at the time of the incident.

Hill says: “I want to thank everyone who’s reached out to send their love and support these last few days, it really means a lot to me and I thank you.

“I’m home and doing well. I also want to thank everyone at Foro Independencia and promoter Show No Mercy for their help and a special thanks to everyone in attendance for showing up and understanding why we had to cancel.

“I don’t blame anyone for the incident as this could’ve happened anywhere and I don’t agree with any negative comments about Mexico.

“I think Mexico is a beautiful place with great people and I look forward to returning and playing again. See you all soon.”

Following the incident, Show No Mercy thanked the Red Cross and local police for their assistance, and added: "We hope that this crime will not go unpunished and we can enjoy our city with tranquility."