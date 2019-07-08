Eyehategod drummer Aaron Hill attacked and robbed in Mexico

Eyehategod drummer Aaron Hill has been attacked and robbed in Mexico according to local reports.

The band were due to play at the Foro Independence in Guadalajara on Sunday evening, with Informador reporting that the 35-year-old was approached by three men and a woman who robbed him just meters away from the venue.

Local promoter Show No Mercy said that he suffered "a 5cm wound" on his left side but is now “in good health” despite the traumatic event.

Although a vehicle had been offered to take Eyehategod to and from the venue, Hill had decided to walk as they had been touring around the city all day and Foro Independence was only a short distance from their hotel.

The promoter also thanked the Red Cross and local police for their assistance, adding: "We hope that this crime will not go unpunished and we can enjoy our city with tranquility."