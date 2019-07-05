Explosions In The Sky reissue ‘lost’ album for 20th anniversary

Explosions In The Sky are marking their 20th anniversary by reissuing two of their classic albums on vinyl, including “lost” album The Rescue.

The Texan instrumental post-rock band will reissue their debut album, How Strange, Innocence, on August 16. It comes in a full colour, heavyweight triple-gatefold jacket with matte varnish, heavyweight full-colour insert, and custom vinyl etching containing the story of How Strange, Innocence in the band’s own words.

On the same day, the band also reissue their “secret” second album, The Rescue. Originally released as a mail-order only CD in 2005, it has never been commercially available since.

Explosions In The Sky have also announced a UK and Irish tour, beginning in February 2020.

Explosions In The Sky UK/Ireland 2020 tour

Feb 11: Bexhill De La Warr Pavilion,

Feb 12: Glasgow Royal Concert Hall

Feb 13: Dublin Vicar Street

Feb 14: Manchester Albert Hall

Feb 15: London Eventim Apollo