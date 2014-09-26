Exodus owe fans everything

Exodus frontman Steve ‘Zetro’ Souza has praised the band’s fans for keeping them relevant for the past 30 years.

Speaking on the group’s third behind the scenes clip showcasing new album Blood In, Blood Out, he also reveals the positive response to his return makes him “feel good.”

He says: “It makes me feel good and I’m glad it’s like that. I do appreciate it and I do appreciate the fans and they know that. We are back with our fans and our fans have kept us relevant for 30 years. We owe them everything.

Blood In, Blood Out launches on October 14 via Nuclear Blast, their first with Souza since 2004’s Tempo Of The Damned. Drummer Tom Hunting previously said having Souza back was a seamless transition, but the frontman says he had to open up to his bandmates when he returned.

He continues: “A lot of it was me because I wasn’t happy during the Tempo Of The Damned period. And an unhappy Zetro made an unhappy Exodus.

“I take a lot of the blame – a lot of it was on me. I was the one who left them high and dry so to be leery of this guy again, I don’t blame them.”

The album features a guest appearance from former member Kirk Hammett, who plays on Salt The Wound, while Testament frontman Chuck Billy appears on BTK.

The album is currently available to pre-order on various formats, including a series of double coloured vinyl editions via Nuclear Blast’s website.

