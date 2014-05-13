EXCLUSIVE VIDEO: Behind the scenes with California Breed, Part IV

The hotly anticipated debut album from California Breed is released next week on Frontiers Records. The band have filmed a series of behind-the-scenes clips to promote the record.

In the latest episode, we hear a little about about the writing process. Jason Bonham talks about the importance of getting to the good bits as quickly as possible, while producer Dave Cobb enthuses about Bonham’s “shock and awe” drumming.

[](https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=7BZP8tfCQfQ)

Also today: Glenn Hughes reveals how new guitarist Andrew Watt was recommended by Julian Lennon.