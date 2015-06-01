Exclusive: stream We Came From Wolves' debut album

Scottish quartet We Came From Wolves have released their self-titled debut album via Saraseto Records – and you can listen to it here.

Say the band: “We’re immensely proud of this record and alongside touring different countries and playing festivals this is something we have dreamed of since we first picked up our instruments as kids. These songs are filled with honesty and truth, every line comes from the heart and opening up to write and record the album has been the most cathartic, challenging band yet rewarding experience of our lives.”

The band will kick off their UK tour this week in support of the release. Catch them at the following venues:

June 03 West of the Moon, Ayr June 04 Madhatters, Inverness June 05 Love Music In-store session, Glasgow June 05 ABC2 (Album launch), Glasgow June 06 South Sea, Sheffield June 07 Sticky Mike’s, Brighton June 10 Dublin Castle, London June 12 Alma Inn, Bolton June 13 The Shed, Leicester June 18 Corinna, Perth June 19 Beat Generator, Dundee June 20 The Green Rooms, Perth June 21 Fanny by Gaslight, Kilmarnock

