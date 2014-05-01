Exclusive: stream the new Kenny Wayne Shepherd Album

'Goin' Home' is Kenny’s first release since 2013's 'Can’t Get Enough', made with blues-rock supergroup The Rides, which featured Stephen Stills and Electric Flag's Barry Goldberg.

The new album pays tribute to Shepherd’s biggest influences, and features contributions from a stellar line-up of guest musicians including Ringo Starr, Joe Walsh, Warren Haynes, Keb’ Mo’, Robert Randolph, The Fabulous Thunderbirds’ Kim Wilson, Pastor Brady Blade, Sr. and the Rebirth Brass Band.

Goin’ Home also features cover versions of songs by blues luminaries like B.B. King, Albert King, Bo Diddley, Stevie Ray Vaughan, Johnny “Guitar” Watson and Lee Dorsey.

“The end result is a great recording that I believe pays homage to the spirit of the original music,” says the guitarist. “At the same time, it shows our appreciation for the musicians and genre that have inspired us to make music for decades.”

Stream the full album below.[](https://api.soundcloud.com/playlists/31800003?secret_token=s-dpqKl)

‘Goin’ Home is out on May 5, and can be pre-ordred from Amazon now