Exclusive: Katatonia perform ‘Day’ at London’s Union Chapel

Swedish metallers Katatonia will release ‘Sanctitude’ on March 30 through Kscope on Blu-ray, CD and DVD, double vinyl and download formats.

The 80-minute set was filmed at London’s Union Chapel and features a special guest appearance by The Gathering’s vocalist Silje Wergeland on The One You Are Looking For Is Not Here.

Ahead of the release, we’re streaming the video for Day, which was originally from the band’s 1996 album, Brave Murder Day.

Says guitarist Anders Nyström: “We have always felt that if there’s a need, we’re entitled to the freedom to give our old songs a makeover in the now rather than the never. So, in the making of Sanctitude there was one song in particular that meant a great deal to us. In fact, [Day] was our first song ever to feature entirely clean vocals accompanied by clean guitars and it was written and released right in the peak of our death metal years. The song stood out, but isolated itself into oblivion in the climate of heavier music. Therefore we wanted this song to get a second chance, to be re-discovered. Even 20 years later when performing it live for the first time, it appears the parks are still grey and look the same.”

The tracklisting for Sanctitude is as follows:

DISC 1 1. In The White 2. Ambitions 3. Teargas 4. Gone 5. A Darkness Coming 6. One Year From Now 7. The Racing Heart 8. Tonight’s Music 9. Sleeper 10. Undo You 11. Lethean 12. Day 13. Idle Blood 14. Unfurl 15. Omerta 16. Evidence 17. The One You Are Looking For Is Not Here DISC 2 Concert Film (80 mins) Documentary: Beyond The Chapel (66 mins)

You can pre-order Sanctitude here.