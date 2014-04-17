Exclusive: Gus G – Eyes Wide Open video

The renowned heavy metal guitarist, who's played with the likes of Ozzy and Arch Enemy, has just released his debut solo album I Am The Fire. And to celebrate, we're exclusively streaming the brand new video for Eyes Wide Open.

Shot by Patric Ullaeus (who has worked with everyone from Within Temptation to Children Of Bodom), it’s a video of pure unadulterated shred from the guitar virtuoso. If you’re a fan of Gus’ other project Firewind then click the play button immediately!

And if that isn’t enough, you can watch a track-by-track video of the album over here.

I Am The Fire is available as digipak CD, LP on black 180g vinyl as well as digital download. There’s also a strictly limited red vinyl and exclusive t-shirt bundle! Get it here.