Cult metal festival Live Evil returns to the UK

Live Evil, the festival that was founded on Darkthrone guru Fenriz’s Band Of The Week, and has since grown to be the biggest event in the underground metal calendar, is back for its fourth gathering of the denim-clad and bullet-belted hordes - and we have an exclusive lineup announcement.

Taking place once more at the The Dome and Boston Music Rooms in Tufnell Park, London, from October 16-18, Live Evil has pulled off a massive coup for the Saturday night with the first ever UK performance of devilish Italian speed metal legends Bulldozer. A band who can mix genuine cult appeal with songs about homegrown pornstar-turned-MP Ciccolina, they’re guaranteed to raise horns and flagons in equal measure. Also appearing that day are hardcore punk veterans Chaos UK, Swedish metal veterans Mindless Sinner returning from hibernation, and fellow Scandics Helvetets Port – a band so heavy metal they’ve come out the other side into some surreal new universe where you won’t know what is or isn’t real anymore (and we present the utterly glorious, jaw-dropping video for Lightning Rod Avenger below as evidence). Saturday also has Nordic heavy rock whippersnappers Flight for your headbanging delectation.

Sunday brings classic NWOBHM crew Tygers Of Pan Tang as headliners as well as abyssal Italian black/death voyagers Mortuary Drape, German combiners of classic metal and epic doom, Atlantean Kodex, Ireland’s cult death metal ruffians Zom, one of the most unhinged thrash bands on the planet Nekromantheon, back to lay waste to Live Evil for the second time, and Finnish speed metal maniacs Speedtrap.

For the first time ever, Live Evil is also taking on a sponsor, none other than resurrected legendary label, Music For Nations. They’ll be rocking the second stage with classic acts Battleaxe and Stray, as well as emerging heavy metal baton-wielders Dark Forest, Seven Sisters, Dungeon and one more soon-to-be announced act.

As ever, Live Evil will also have a kick-off party on Friday October 16, as Sweden’s occult death metallers Vampire, Germany’s black thrash unit Witching Hour, Nordic grinders Gouge and unkempt Italian thrash crew Krossburst kick your soul around the venue in the manner of a medieval ball game.

With a metal marketplace and food stalls to boot, Live Evil is more than just a festival, it’s testament to the rich and familial culture of heavy metal, drawing followers from across the world for a shared sense of community, revelry and dedication to the dark and unwashed arts.

Book your Saturday/Sunday Tickets here, pre-show tickets here, Saturday only tickets here and Sunday only tickets here!