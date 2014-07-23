Trending

EXCLUSIVE: Counting Days – The War Of The Wolf

By Metal Hammer  

Stream the new EP from Counting Days

Due for release this Saturday, we're giving you the full EP now to stream straight into your lugholes.

Talking about the record, Counting Days’ guitarist Charlie Wilson says: “This EP is a collection of songs we worked on over the summer and winter of last year, We hit a few road blocks on the way but are excited to finally put them out for everyone to hear”.

Love a bit of metallic hardcore? Turn this up LOUD. No, even louder than that.

The War Of The Wolf will be available on 26th July from countingdays.bandcamp.com.