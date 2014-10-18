Trending

EXCLUSIVE: Blasko on Ozzy's showmanship

Blasko talks Ozzy

In the second exclusive clip, Rob "Blasko" Nicholson gives his thoughts on the Prince Of Darkness.

In this special excerpt from the new Memoirs Of A Madman DVD set, Ozzy’s bassist Rob “Blasko” Nicholson talks about the Sabbath man being a real music fan that fully engages with fans because he’s “one of them”.

Blasko continues to laud the double-O on his “larger than life” stage show that consistently delivers the goods live.

