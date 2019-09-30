Exclusive: Amy Lee and Sharon Den Adel reveal the first time they met

Two weeks ago, Evanescence and Within Temptation announced a blockbuster European tour – the first time the two bands have gone on the road together.

In a world exclusive joint interview with Metal Hammer, the bands’ two singers, Amy Lee and Sharon Den Adel, have revealed that they only met for the first time last year, and that they got on like a house on fire.

“We met each other once last year,” says Amy. “Within Temptation were very sweet and came to one of our concerts.”

“It’s quite strange that we didn’t meet earlier, but I’m delighted that it did happen,” adds Sharon. “I was happy to meet her, finally, after so many years. You don’t know what to expect when you’ve never met someone before, but we had a really beautiful conversation. When I left, I was full of emotion, goosebumps everywhere.”

“We started talking about the meaning of life within five minutes,” Amy reveals. “This big, beautiful, vulnerable conversation – at least from my end I felt vulnerable, but I felt safe being vulnerable with [her]. When you meet another woman who’s in the rock or heavy music scene, we tend to cling to each other. We’re like a little gang.”

As the vocalists note, sparking that connection made touring together a no-brainer once the idea had been brought to the table.

“The connection was the thing that made me want to do it more than anything,” she says. “I had a completely different feeling about it than I think I would have if we hadn’t met.”

"I’ve been on tour with a lot of bands and sometimes you connect and sometimes you don’t,” Sharon adds. “The most fun tours have been the ones that I connected with people. That makes it extra special.”

You can read the full, world exclusive interview with Amy and Sharon in the next issue of Metal Hammer, out Thursday October 10.

Evanescence and Within Temptation tour Europe in April 2020. Dates are as follows:

Apr 04: Brussels Palais 12, Belgium

Apr 05: Paris Accor Hotel Arena, France

Apr 07: London The O2, UK

Apr 09: Berlin Velodrome, Germany

Apr 11: Frankfurt Festhalle, Germany

Apr 12: Zurich Hallenstadion, Switzerland

Apr 14: Milan Mediolanum Forum, Italy

Apr 15: Munich Zenith, Germany

Apr 17: Hamburg Sporthalle, Germany

Apr 18: Leipzig Arena, Germany