Ex-Megadeth man David Ellefson has hooked up with Insane Clown Posse's Violent J to cover Faith No More and... wait, it's not April 1 already, is it?

There we were, all ready to down tools for the weekend, when into our email inbox popped this spicy nugget: 'The Lucid and Insane Clown Posse Vocalist Violent J Re-Imagine Faith No More's Epic with Sweet Toof'

Say what?

Yes, former Megadeth bassist David Ellefson and his band have partnered with 'legendary underground rap icon' Violent J from Insane Clown Posse to put a 2023 twist on Faith No More's The Real Thing-era smash hit, and who are we to say that this isn't going to prove the most inspired collaboration of the year?

Sweet Toof is the fourth and final single from The Lucid's upcoming EP Saddle Up and Ride, which is due out digitally January 27th from SpoilerHead Records. Violent J also appears on the five-track EP's title track.

Listen to Sweet Toof - complete with new 'Life sucks!' lyrics - below:

Violent J will release a solo album titled Bloody Sunday later in 2023.



The Lucid feature Sponge vocalist Vinnie Dombroski, Bang Tango guitarist Drew Fortier and Fear Factory drummer Mike Heller alongside Ellefson.

Announcing the band's formation last year, Ellefson said: “It's cool stuff, and it's very different. It's, obviously, not thrash metal, hence the name Lucid. The name kind of feels like what the music sounds like.”