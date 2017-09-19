In Pictures: Juggalos and Insane Clown Posse march on Washington

Last weekend, Insane Clown Posse and their fans (aka Juggalos) marched on Washington to protest against being labelled as a gang by the FBI.

An estimated 1500 Juggalos made the journey to the United States capital to make their voices heard, with the majority donning the trademark facepaint or wearing similar clown outfits – there was even one guy dressed as a clownish Uncle Sam.

Shaggy 2 Dope and Violent J from Insane Clown Posse were both in attendance, addressed their fans in front of the Lincoln Memorial.

“A lot of people don’t want discrimination in this country anymore, man. They don’t want bullshit racism,” said Violent J. “They don’t want hate. That’s played out and ancient, man. And I feel like today we’re representing a lot of that bullshit. We’re representing the force against it.”

In 2011, the FBI described Juggalos as a “loosely organised hybrid gang.” Insane Clown Posse sued the federal police and the US Justice Department in 2014 to force them to remove the tag, but the case was dismissed.

Scroll through the gallery below to get a first-hand look at the day the Juggalos took to the streets.

The Guardian attended the protest and caught up with well-known Juggalo Mankini to get a closer look at what it means to be a part of the family, and why the protest happened.

Insane Clown Posse play five dates in the UK this November.

Insane Clown Posse 2017 UK tour

Nov 15: Glasgow O2 ABC

Nov 16: Bristol O2 Academy

Nov 17: Manchester O2 Ritz

Nov 18: Birmingham O2 Institute

Nov 19: London O2 Forum Kentish Town

