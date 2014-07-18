Trending

Ex-Megadeth duo showcase Metallica cover

By Louder  

Menza and LoMenzo's take on Motorbreath is now available to download

null

Nick Menza and James LoMenzo’s recent studio sessions are already bearing fruit – with the pair releasing their cover of Metallica’s Motorbreath.

Earlier this week, it was reported that drummer Menza and bassist LoMenzo were working on a new project with Davor Garasic from thrash band Sufosia.

They recently jammed at Menza’s Disintegrator Studios in California, where they played classic Megadeth tracks and a selection of covers.

The download of Motorbreath is the first public release from the trio, who will flesh out future plans following LoMenzo’s current touring commitments with John Fogerty.