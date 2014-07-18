Ex-Megadeth duo showcase Metallica cover

Nick Menza and James LoMenzo’s recent studio sessions are already bearing fruit – with the pair releasing their cover of Metallica’s Motorbreath.

Earlier this week, it was reported that drummer Menza and bassist LoMenzo were working on a new project with Davor Garasic from thrash band Sufosia.

They recently jammed at Menza’s Disintegrator Studios in California, where they played classic Megadeth tracks and a selection of covers.

The download of Motorbreath is the first public release from the trio, who will flesh out future plans following LoMenzo’s current touring commitments with John Fogerty.