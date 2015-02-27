Trending

Ex-MCR man Bryar suicidal after split

By Louder  

Former drummer reveals pain of being fired as he seeks new band

null

Former My Chemical Romance drummer Bob Bryar has revealed he was suicidal after parting ways with the band in 2010.

Following the split, neither party offered a reason. A statement from the other members read: “This was a painful decision for all of us to make and was not taken lightly.” This week, Bryar tweeted: “It’s been about five years since I was kicked out of My Chem. I became the most depressed, angry, suicidal person ever.” A following tweet addressed three others, including former MCR touring guitarist Matt Cortez: “I have been wanting to try and play again. Let’s do this before I jump off a bridge. Last try for me.” Last month, frontman Gerard Way revealed the band had become a prison for him. He and his brother, bassist Mikey, reunited on stage in Japan last week. Meanwhile, guitarist Frank Iero will tour the UK in April.