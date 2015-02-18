Trending

Way brothers reunite on stage

By Louder  

MCR men Gerard and Mikey play unreleased track in Japan

My Chemical Romance brothers Gerard and Mikey Way reunited on stage in Japan this week.

Bassist Mikey joined frontman Gerard’s solo band in Tokyo for a performance of Don’t Try, an unreleased track that was intended for Gerard’s solo debut Hesitant Alien.

The singer recently said MCR had become a “prison” before splitting in 2013, adding: “I’ve realised not everything needs to be complex. All I need is my family and the ability to make art.”

Mikey – who last year told how his friends had tricked him into rehab – is working with his new band Electric Century.