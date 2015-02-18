Way brothers reunite on stage

My Chemical Romance brothers Gerard and Mikey Way reunited on stage in Japan this week.

Bassist Mikey joined frontman Gerard’s solo band in Tokyo for a performance of Don’t Try, an unreleased track that was intended for Gerard’s solo debut Hesitant Alien.

The singer recently said MCR had become a “prison” before splitting in 2013, adding: “I’ve realised not everything needs to be complex. All I need is my family and the ability to make art.”

Mikey – who last year told how his friends had tricked him into rehab – is working with his new band Electric Century.