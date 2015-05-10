Ex Havok guitarist Shawn Tyler Chavez dead at 30

Former Havok guitarist Shawn Tyler Chavez has died at the age of 30, it’s been announced.

No cause of death has yet been given but Havok frontman David Sanchez broke the news on the band’s Facebook page.

He says in a statement: “It is with deep regret that I must inform fans, friends and family of Havok that Shawn Tyler Chavez passed away on April 30 in Las Vegas.

“Shawn was the very first lead guitarist in Havok and helped forge the band’s sound in the early years. Without Shawn’s dedication during the six years of the band, Havok would not be where it is today.”

Sanchez continues: “Shawn was a gentle, likeable, sensitive, and well-spoken individual. He was one of my best friends during adolescence and he taught me a lot about an array of topics. It is sad to see him pass at such a young age. May he rock in peace”

Chavez joined Havok in 2004 and contributed to the band’s early demos. He played on their first EP Pwn’ Em All in 2007 and on their debut album Burn in 2009. He quit the band the following year.

Sanchez, guitarist Reece Scruggs, drummer Pete Webber and bassist Mike Leon are currently working on Havok’s as-yet-untitled fourth album – the follow-up to 2013’s Unnatural Selection.