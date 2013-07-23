Havok: Unnatural Selection

In many ways, trying to top their lauded second record Time Is Up was always going to be a tricky task for Denver thrashers Havok.

But while some of the material on Unnatural Selection does comes across as plodding when compared to what came before, the four-piece make a good stab of things and their new album sees them put extra focus on dynamics and melodies (Under The Gun) and there’s a real growth in terms of songwriting (Give Me Liberty… Or Give Me Death).

New recruit Michael Joseph Leon really makes his presence felt with some wonderful, rumbling basslines and the politicised subject matter makes a refreshing change from the cheesy, novelty-based ‘zomedy’ lyrics that’s currently in vogue with their modern day thrash contemporaries, adding a real bite to the likes of I Am The State.

Yes, we could do without the cover of Sabbath’s Children Of The Grave, but for the most part mid-paced brooders such as Living Nightmare prove they’re more than just a one-trick pony and point towards a bright future ahead.