Ex Bullet For My Valentine drummer Moose returns with new band Kill The Lights

Former Bullet For My Valentine drummer Michael ‘Moose’ Thomas has announced his return to music by unveiling his new band Kill The Lights.

Moose stepped away from the band he helped found in 2016 to spend more time with his family – but he’s back with vocalist James Clark, bassist Davey Richmond and guitarists Jordan Whelan and Travis Montgomery.

And to mark the news, Kill The Lights have launched a video for their brand new track titled The Faceless.

Moose says: “I’m super grateful and excited to be back. I can’t wait for everyone to hear this. When I parted company with the old band, musically I was just sitting around doing fuck all and realised I had worked too hard and come too far to turn around.

“I thought I’d get in touch with Jordan and sent him a text asking, ‘Got any riffs?’ Before I knew it, he had sent me 30 or 40 songs. I was like, ‘Erm, okay!’ I couldn’t believe it.”

Whelan adds: “I’m a hobby songwriter which means I’m writing every day, whether it’s for a band or not. I’ve known Moose since I was a 19 year-old kid.

“Funnily enough, his first tour in the States was opening up for my band, then he said we should jump on a tour with them through the UK. The chemistry was there right off the bat and I knew right away this could be something that takes over the world.”

Frontman Clark joined after sending the pair a demo of what would become The Faceless.

He says: “We all want to do something fresh, and for me it was about exploring some of the throwback metal more like Maiden or Priest that I felt had gotten lost over the years, but in a new way.

“The Faceless is a song for those that have spent their lives in the shadows, never felt good enough, or just struggled to fit in or feel a part of something.

“The song is a message to the broken – it’s time to be seen, it’s time to be heard. From darkness to light we are all the same. We are the faceless.”

Debut album details will be revealed in due course.