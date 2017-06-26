Ex Black Sabbath drummer Bill Ward to sell studio-used gear

Former Black Sabbath drummer Bill Ward is to open an online store later this week to sell over 200 pieces of his equipment.

The Official Bill Ward Reverb Shop will open on Wednesday, June 28, and will see Ward sell a sizeable chunk of his studio-used and live gear along with historic memorabilia.

A statement on the sale reads: “Key among the offerings in this shop are pieces of gear Ward used during his early heyday, when he was setting the template for metal drumming with his unique jazz inflections.

“You can find his first set of Super Zyn cymbals that he used on tour between 1968 and 1971 and on recordings from that era, like War Pigs and others. He’s also parting with a set of Zildjians that he played with from 1971 through 1978.

“On the hardware front, there’s Ward’s Ludwig Speedking Kick Drum pedal used throughout the 70s. You’ll also find a custom, resonant bass drum head hand–painted with a bat and the word ‘black’ that Ward employed on the Sabbath Bloody Sabbath tour in 1973.”

Reverb have also released a video showcasing just some of the collection which will be on sale, with Ward going into detail about individual pieces.

He says: “I’m going to miss all of them but you know what? There’s some nice history with all of these. I think that if they’re going to drummers, then to me that warms my heart.

“If they’re going to be in a museum, then so be it, but if it’s going to a drummer, I’m more than pleased.”

For more, visit the Reverb website.

