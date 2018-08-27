Ex-Allman Brothers guitarist Dickey Betts cancels dates after stroke

Former Allman Brothers Band guitarist Dickey Betts has been forced to cancel a string of dates after suffering a stroke.

The three dates, which were due to begin on Tuesday August 28 in Syracuse, New York, were pulled on the advice of doctors. According to a statement posted on his website, the guitarist suffered a “mild stroke”, although it did not specify when.

“Yesterday, after describing to his physicians certain post-stroke repercussions, he was strongly advised to give himself more time to recuperate,” said the statement. “Doctors have assured Betts that after three to five weeks he will be 100 percent recovered and can resume his touring schedule.”

“Dickey really regrets that he can’t be there for his fans,” added his manager David Spero, “but he has to take care of his health first.”

Betts played in the Allman Brothers Band between 1969 and their first, temporary split in 1976. He rejoined in 1978 and again for a subsequent reunion in 1989. He last played with the band in 2000.

The guitarist is one of only two surviving members of the original Allman Brothers Band line-up, alongside drummer/percussionist Jaimoe Johanson. Vocalist and keyboard player Gregg Allman and bassist Butch Trucks both died in 2017.