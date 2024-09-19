Evanescence to record new album in November: ”We’ve been doing a lot of creating”

Evanescence have announced plans to hit the studio in November.

The gothic metal unit made the plans known during an interview with 89 A Rádio Rock at the ongoing Rock In Rio festival in Brazil.

When asked how work is proceeding on the followup to the band’s 2021 album The Bitter Truth, vocalist Amy Lee answers (per The PRP): “We’re in the creative process right now, but we’re not deep in the throes of it yet. We’ve been doing a lot of creating, and we just have, like, tons of ideas. So we’re gonna get serious and get in the studio in November for the first round. Round one.”

Lee formed Evanescence in 1994, and the band became stars of the late nu metal era with their debut single Bring Me To Life. The track, released to promote March 2003 debut album Fallen, was a smash hit around the globe – topping charts in the UK, US, Chile, Canada, Italy and Australia – and its video became a mainstay on TV channels like MTV. Fallen went on to score positive reviews and even more chart success.

The Bitter Truth was Evanescence’s first studio album of all-new material since the band’s self-titled release in 2011. It received positive reviews upon release, including a 7/10 from Metal Hammer journalist Dannii Leivers. She wrote, “They might have made them wait for it, but The Bitter Truth delivers everything Evanescence fans would want and expect from the band’s comeback record: an album that’s emotive, stirring and just a touch overwrought, nestled between the bold and the familiar.”

Evanescence were recently announced as one of the artists taking part in next week’s Musicians For Kamala livestream, supporting the presidential campaign of current US vice president Kamala Harris. The lineup also includes The Doors’ John Densmore, Devo, L7’s Donita Sparks, Living Colour, Jefferson Starship and The Flaming Lips’ Wayne Coyne.