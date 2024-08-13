Escuela Grind continue their grindcore rampage with new single Concept Of God

Escuela Grind have debuted a new single called Concept Of God.

The track is the second single from the US grindcore quartet’s upcoming album, Dreams On Algorithms, which comes out on October 18 via MNRK Heavy. It follows last month’s more melodic track, Turbulence, and May’s Always Watching You.

Watch the Concept Of God music video below.

Escuela Grind comment: “Concept Of God is about the chaos that ensues when humans come together; the good and bad things that happen when opposites and like-minded individuals attract. The main lyrics in the song are, ‘The concept of god only exists because of people.’”

Escuela Grind formed in 2016 and released their debut album, Indoctrination, in 2020. The band began to get wider notice in the metal and grindcore scenes with their second album, Memory Theater, in 2022.

After putting out the record, produced by Converge guitarist Kurt Ballou in Godcity Studios, Escuela Grind toured internationally with the likes of Napalm Death and Baroness. They released a death metal EP, Death Metal, in January, featuring Napalm Death singer Barney Greenway on the song Meat Magnet.

Dreams On Algorithms was again produced by Kurt Ballou in Godcity. Vocalist Katerina Economou spoke about the concept of the album in a September 2023 interview with Stereoboard.

“I really don’t like when bands write about stuff they’re not experiencing anymore,” they said.

“So this next album is hyper-focussing on ‘the algorithm’: we’re constantly on our phones to the point that it affects our lives and our moods. I think it’s something where it can be authentic to us and still be relatable to everyone else. It’s gonna be awesome.”

Escuela Grind are currently touring Europe and will play in Hannover, Germany, tomorrow (August 14) ahead of a set at Summer Breeze festival two days later. They’ll then play at Mayhem Festival in San Bernardino, California, on October 12.