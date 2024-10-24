Epica cover a 19th-century symphony on new single The Ghost In Me, and it’s the most gloriously bombastic thing you’ll hear today

If you had “symphonic metal band covers a 19th-century classical piece to promote a rollercoaster” on your 2024 bingo card, time to check yourself out of that asylum! Epica have released The Ghost In Me (Danse Macabre) in collaboration with Dutch theme park de Efteling.

The new single adapts the 1874 movement Danse Macabre by French musician/composer Camille Saint-Saëns, bringing its string motifs into the 21st century by pairing them with blasts of metal.

The Ghost In Me was debuted live at Epica’s Symphonic Synergy concerts in Amsterdam last month, and is now getting its official release. It’s come out as a tie-in with de Efteling’s gothic new ride, Danse Macabre, which suitably opens on October 31.

Epica keyboardist Coen Janssen comments: “Every kid in the Netherlands knows how magical de Efteling is, and working this closely with the most beautiful theme park in the world surely is a dream come true!

He continues, discussing the impact of the original music: “As a young boy, I immediately got captivated by the Danse Macabre by Saint-Saëns as a soundtrack for [fellow de Efteling ride] Spookslot. So, when de Efteling announced their new plans for the ghostly attraction Danse Macabre, all pieces of the puzzle fell into place immediately: why not combine our symphonic side with the ’scary’ side of metal and do our version of this epic classical piece?”

Janssen finishes: “We are so happy that de Efteling trusted our vision and gave their full support, providing us with the new ride’s storyline, so we could write lyrics fitting the fantastic narrative and even adding a new chapter!”

Epica released their latest album, The Alchemy Project, in 2022 and are currently working on a followup. Singer Simone Simons told Mariskal Rock in August (via Blabbermouth): “The album should be released [in] 2025. I just wrote with Mark [Jansen, guitars] and Rob [Van Der Loo, bass] yesterday that I’m so happy with the songs, I’m so proud how everything turned out, and it’s gonna be another amazing Epica album.”

Metal Hammer Newsletter Sign up below to get the latest from Metal Hammer, plus exclusive special offers, direct to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

De Efteling – in Kaatsheuvel, Netherlands – claims to be the second-most popular theme park in Europe and draws more than five million visitors annually. It’s the largest theme park in the Netherlands and, having opened in 1952, one of the oldest active theme parks in the world.