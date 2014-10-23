Enter Shikari stream The Last Garrison

Enter Shikari have launched a stream of their track The Last Garrison.

It’s taken from upcoming fourth album The Mindsweep, set for release via their own label Ambush Reality on January 19.

Frontman Rou Reynolds recently said of the follow-up to 2012’s A Flash Flood Of Colour: “We pushed ourselves with some of the rawest angriest vocals we’ve ever done, as well as some of the most dulcet and delicate. It’s even more diverse than normal – we’ve built more confidence and fearlessness to widen our influences.

“Melody and aggression will always be an important side of what we do, but there’s also an effort to concentrate on texture too.”

Enter Shikari tour the UK in February:

Feb 16: Portsmouth Pyramids

Feb 17: Cardiff Yplas

Feb 18: Wolverhampton Civic

Feb 20: Manchester Academy

Feb 21: Glasgow Barrowland

Feb 22: Middlesborough Town Hall

Feb 24: Cambridge Corn Exchange

Feb 25: Norwich UEA

Feb 26: London Roundhouse

Feb 27: London Roundhouse

The Mindsweep tracklist

