Enter Shikari stream The Last Garrison

Enter Shikari have launched a stream of their track The Last Garrison.
It’s taken from upcoming fourth album The Mindsweep, set for release via their own label Ambush Reality on January 19.
Frontman Rou Reynolds recently said of the follow-up to 2012’s A Flash Flood Of Colour: “We pushed ourselves with some of the rawest angriest vocals we’ve ever done, as well as some of the most dulcet and delicate. It’s even more diverse than normal – we’ve built more confidence and fearlessness to widen our influences.
“Melody and aggression will always be an important side of what we do, but there’s also an effort to concentrate on texture too.”
Enter Shikari tour the UK in February:
Feb 16: Portsmouth Pyramids
Feb 17: Cardiff Yplas
Feb 18: Wolverhampton Civic
Feb 20: Manchester Academy
Feb 21: Glasgow Barrowland
Feb 22: Middlesborough Town Hall
Feb 24: Cambridge Corn Exchange
Feb 25: Norwich UEA
Feb 26: London Roundhouse
Feb 27: London Roundhouse
The Mindsweep tracklist
The Appeal & The Mindsweep I
The One True Colour
Anaesthetist
The Last Garrison
Never Let Go Of The Microscope
Myopia
Torn Apart
Interlude
The Bank Of England
There’s A Price On Your Head
Dear Future Historians…
The Appeal & The Mindsweep II