Enter Shikari score shirt sponsorship deal with home town team St Albans City FC

Enter Shikari have tied up a sponsorship deal with their home town football team St Albans City FC.

The partnership will see Enter Shikari’s name on the front of the team’s shirt throughout the 2020/21 season, with the kit set to make its debut at The Saints game against Hashtag United tomorrow afternoon at Clarence Park.

Enter Shikari bassist Chris Batten tells the club website: “Growing up I was passionate about two things: football and music. The reality is that sport and music go hand in hand when it comes to providing a positive outlet for people, no matter their background.

“St Albans City FC lead the way with its community outreach programs and Enter Shikari couldn’t be more proud to embark on a partnership with the club.

“We 100% support the work St Albans City FC already do locally and we look forward to working together to find new ways we can give back to the city and the communities that raised us.”

The strip was created by Danish firm Hummel International and features the team’s traditional yellow and blue colour scheme. And to mark the announcement, the club have released a video showing the kit in all its glory.

Chairman, and co-owner of St Albans City FC, Lawrence Levy says: “One of the key values of our football club is to help young people in St Albans and the surrounding district.

“With youth and inclusivity among our priorities, we are already providing multi-skills coaching in primary schools through our partners St Albans City Youth FC and supporting youth mental health charities in the district.

“We knew that Enter Shikari share our passion for improving the health and lifestyles of young people so we are delighted to announce our partnership with this global force in modern rock music.

“Music and football have a long history of common personalities and with all four members of the band born and bred in St Albans and educated in local schools, we have a great platform for working together to improve outcomes for young people in the district.”

The shirts are now available to pre-order and will be shipped on September 11.