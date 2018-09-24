Enter Shikari celebrate The Spark anniversary with remix and book details

Enter Shikari have marked the first anniversary of their fifth studio album The Spark by releasing a video for a remix of their track Live Outside.

The promo for Live Outside (Shikari Sound System Remix) has also been reimagined, with the original footage spliced and changed by the band’s longtime collaborator Oleg Roo.

Frontman Rou Reynolds says: "The Live Outside remix has been a staple of our Shikari Sound System DJ sets for a while now and always goes down a treat. Excited to finally release it into the world on the anniversary of the album’s release.

“We’re truly touched that The Spark affected so many people worldwide, and so viscerally too. It was both a struggle and a joy to make, and still gives me such a rush to play the songs live.”

Enter Shikari have also revealed a new book titled The Spark - Lyrics & Exegesis of Rou Reynolds – a companion to 2017’s Dear Future Historians.

The limited edition 56-page publication will feature all the lyrics from The Spark, along with essays on each song by Reynolds and will be published on November 26 by Faber Music.

The singer says: “I’m thrilled to be working again with Faber and publishing my second book of lyrics and essays. I’m a strong believer that dissection and analysis of music or art does not – contrary to popular belief – diminish it or reduce its magic.

“As Beethoven said, ‘Don't only practice your art, but force your way into its secrets; art deserves that.’ I hope readers of this piece of explanatory literature will find it exciting and interesting."

The Spark - Lyrics & Exegesis of Rou Reynolds is now available for pre-order from Enter Shikari’s website.

The band have tour dates planned throughout the rest of 2018 and into 2019.