Ensiferum reveal One Man Army cover art

Ensiferum have unveiled the cover art for their upcoming sixth album.

The Finnish folk metal outfit release One Man Army on February 23 via Metal Blade Records.

Bassist Sami Hinkka says: “The recording process was long, hard, rewarding and full of incredible moments. Instruments were actually played and left as they were instead of creating tracks from hundreds of different takes, moving them to the grid and modifying things.

“Of course computers were used, but overall, we made everything as analogue as possible. Listeners can experience a better sound and natural groove, something that we think most metal albums lack these days. Overall, the album sounds much more like a band playing live rather than “midi metal.‘”

The follow-up to 2012’s Unsung Heroes was recorded at Astia Studio in Lappeenranta, Finland, with producer Anssi Kippo.

Ensiferum play at London’s Islington O2 Academy on March 23.