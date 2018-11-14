Enjoy breakfast with The Struts… every morning

The Struts have teamed up with Funko to launch their very own breakfast cereal.

The limited edition cereal not only comes with tasty red, multigrain hoops, but every box comes bundled with a 7-inch single of 21st Century Dandy along with a digital download code.

It’ll be appearing on the breakfast tables of music lovers everywhere from December 14 – and the boxes are available for pre-order from the FYE website.

A message on the side of the box encourages hungry fans to listen to The Struts new album Young & Dangerous, which launched last month.

Speaking about the record, frontman Luke Spiller said: “Finally we can reveal our second album, Young & Dangerous. We have poured our blood, sweat and tears into this album and I know you are all going to love it.

"This is dedicated to all of our amazing fans who have waited so long for this record. I hope these songs provide the perfect soundtrack to this crazy thing called life. Thank you once again. Be sure to get tickets to our tour so we can all sing these new songs together."

The Struts are currently on the road across the US and will return to the UK in February.

The Struts: Young & Dangerous

The Struts return with Young&Dangerous – the follow-up to 2014's Everybody Wants. The record features the lead singles Bulletproof Baby, Body Talks and Primadonna Like Me.View Deal

The Struts 2018/19 tour dates

Nov 19: Philadelphia TLA, PA

Nov 23: Chicago House Of Blues, IL

Nov 24: Chicago House Of Blues, IL

Feb 16: Leeds University Stylus, UK

Feb 17: Nottingham Rock City, UK

Feb 18: Newcastle University, UK

Feb 19: Glasgow Garage, UK

Feb 22: Bristol SWX, UK

Feb 23: Manchester Academy 2, UK

Fev 24: Birmingham O2 Institute, UK

Feb 26: London O2 Shepherds Bush Empire, UK