English Teacher, Du Blonde, Nadine Shah and more join Iggy Pop, Manic Street Preachers and Sisters of Mercy on Bearded Theory festival bill

English Teacher, Nadine Shah, Du Blonde, Terrorvision and The Vaselines are among the latest additions announced for this year's Bearded Theory festival line-up.

They join headliners Iggy Pop, Manic Street Preachers and Sisters of Mercy at the Derbyshire festival, which is set to take place at Catton Park from May 21-25. Other acts previously announced for the festival include Ash, Yard Act, Leftfield, Nova Twins, Asian Dub Foundation and CMAT.

Also newly announced for the weekender are Paul Heaton, Katy J Pearson, Ezra Furman, Mannequin Pussy, The Alarm, The Meffs, and Gurriers.

For the full line-up, and tickets, go here.

This will be the 16th staging of the festival: last year's headline attractions included Jane's Addiction, Orbital, Amyl and the Sniffers and Sleaford Mods.

Bearded Theory headliner Iggy Pop will also play a London headline show in May.



The punk legend will play Alexandra Palace on May 28, for what's being billed as "a special live show celebrating the influence of this true music pioneer."

Tickets for the Ally Pally show can be found here.

Earlier this month, English Teacher were voted in fifth place in BBC Radio 1's Sound of 2025 poll, chosen by a panel of 180 music industry experts, as one of the acts with "the best chance of mainstream success" in the next 12 months. The Leeds quartet picked up the Mercury Prize last year for their debut album This Could Be Texas.



But speaking to The New Cue in March, singer/guitarist Lily Fontaine admitted that her experiences in the music industry had left her feeling “incredibly cynical”.

“I think there’s a massive lack of investment in musicians,” she told writer Niall Doherty. “No musicians I know have any money, people who are doing really well. That really surprised me. I know everyone always says like, ‘Oh, if you’re a musician, you’re not going to earn money’ but I didn’t realise that you can be signed to a major label and be relatively successful - not me, I’m not relatively successful, although maybe I am, I don’t know! - but I didn’t know that you could be signed to a major label and be earning less than minimum wage. That’s the thing that’s made me quite cynical.”