Employed To Serve's new single Mark Of The Grave is a turbulent metal rager

Woking's hardcore metallers Employed To Serve deliver the second single from their upcoming album, Conquering. The new album is set to arrive September 17 via Spinefarm.

New single Mark Of The Grave follows the previously-released track Exist, and features a groove-laden, jolty riff and thick-as-marmite vocals.

Detailing the narrative behind the track, Employed To Serve frontwoman Justine Jones says: "This song is about people who'd rather put other people down, instead of getting on with their own lives.

“When writing this song we wanted to try our hand at writing a positive metal anthem for people to blast when they're having a shitty day. Hope you all enjoy it as much as we had fun recording and writing it! Stay kind."

Employed To Serve also recently announced that they will be joining Gojira on their massive UK and European tour in 2022. Tickets are available now and you can check out full dates at the bottom of the page.

Conquering is now available to pre-order. In the meantime, you can listen to Mark Of The Grave below:

(Image credit: Spinefarm)

Conquering tracklisting:

Universal Chokehold Exist Twist The Blade Sun Up To Sun Down The Mistake We Don’t Need You Set In Stone Mark Of The Grave World Ender Conquering Stand Alone

Jan 17: Helsinki House Of Culture, FIN

Jan 19: Oslo, Sentrum Scene, NOR

Jan 20: Stockholm The Annex, SWE

Jan 22: Copenhagen The Grey Hall, DEN

Jan 24: Berlin Huxleys, GER

Jan 25: Prague Forum Karlin, CZE

Jan 27: Wroclaw A2, POL

Jan 28: Krakow Tauron Arena, POL

Jan 29: Budapest Barba Negra Music Club, HUN

Jan 31: Zagreb Culture Factory, CRO

Feb 02: Vienna Arena, AUS

Feb 04: Munich Neue Theaterfabrik, GER

Feb 05: Zurich Komplex, SWI

Feb 06: Milan Alcatraz, ITA

Feb 08: Lyon Halle Tony Garnier, FRA

Feb 09: Bordeaux Arkea Arena, FRA

Feb 20: Tilburg 013, HOL

Feb 22: Wiesbaden Schlachthof, GER

Feb 24: Oberhausen Turbinhalle 2, GER

Feb 26: Paris Accor Arena, FRA

Feb 28: Brussels Forest National, BEL

Mar 01: Luxembourg Rockhal, LUX

Mar 04: London Alexandra Palace, ENG

Mar 05: Nottingham Motorpoint Arena, ENG

Mar 06: Newcastle City Hall, ENG

Mar 08: Glasgow O2 Academy, SCO

Mar 10: Belfast Ulster Hall, NI

Mar 11: Dublin National Stadium, IRE

Mar 13: Manchester O2 Victoria Warehouse, ENG

Mar 14: Cardiff Motorpoint Arena, WAL