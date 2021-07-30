Employed To Serve's new single Mark Of The Grave is a turbulent metal rager

Woking's hardcore metallers Employed To Serve deliver the second single from their upcoming album, Conquering. The new album is set to arrive September 17 via Spinefarm.
New single Mark Of The Grave follows the previously-released track Exist, and features a groove-laden, jolty riff and thick-as-marmite vocals.
Detailing the narrative behind the track, Employed To Serve frontwoman Justine Jones says: "This song is about people who'd rather put other people down, instead of getting on with their own lives.
“When writing this song we wanted to try our hand at writing a positive metal anthem for people to blast when they're having a shitty day. Hope you all enjoy it as much as we had fun recording and writing it! Stay kind."
Employed To Serve also recently announced that they will be joining Gojira on their massive UK and European tour in 2022. Tickets are available now and you can check out full dates at the bottom of the page.
Conquering is now available to pre-order. In the meantime, you can listen to Mark Of The Grave below:
Conquering tracklisting:
- Universal Chokehold
- Exist
- Twist The Blade
- Sun Up To Sun Down
- The Mistake
- We Don’t Need You
- Set In Stone
- Mark Of The Grave
- World Ender
- Conquering
- Stand Alone
UK & Euro 2022 tour dates in support of Gojira:
Jan 17: Helsinki House Of Culture, FIN
Jan 19: Oslo, Sentrum Scene, NOR
Jan 20: Stockholm The Annex, SWE
Jan 22: Copenhagen The Grey Hall, DEN
Jan 24: Berlin Huxleys, GER
Jan 25: Prague Forum Karlin, CZE
Jan 27: Wroclaw A2, POL
Jan 28: Krakow Tauron Arena, POL
Jan 29: Budapest Barba Negra Music Club, HUN
Jan 31: Zagreb Culture Factory, CRO
Feb 02: Vienna Arena, AUS
Feb 04: Munich Neue Theaterfabrik, GER
Feb 05: Zurich Komplex, SWI
Feb 06: Milan Alcatraz, ITA
Feb 08: Lyon Halle Tony Garnier, FRA
Feb 09: Bordeaux Arkea Arena, FRA
Feb 20: Tilburg 013, HOL
Feb 22: Wiesbaden Schlachthof, GER
Feb 24: Oberhausen Turbinhalle 2, GER
Feb 26: Paris Accor Arena, FRA
Feb 28: Brussels Forest National, BEL
Mar 01: Luxembourg Rockhal, LUX
Mar 04: London Alexandra Palace, ENG
Mar 05: Nottingham Motorpoint Arena, ENG
Mar 06: Newcastle City Hall, ENG
Mar 08: Glasgow O2 Academy, SCO
Mar 10: Belfast Ulster Hall, NI
Mar 11: Dublin National Stadium, IRE
Mar 13: Manchester O2 Victoria Warehouse, ENG
Mar 14: Cardiff Motorpoint Arena, WAL