Emerson, Lake & Palmer sign catalogue over to BMG

Emerson, Lake & Palmer have signed over their back catalogue to BMG.

This includes the rights to 17 of the supergroup’s albums and brings together contracts previously split between North America and Europe, with BMG now holding rights for the world, excluding South East Asia.

Also included in the deal are master tapes, demos, alternative versions, radio sessions, videos, rare photos, memorabilia and bootlegs.

As a result, BMG are planning an extensive reissue campaign.

ELP manager Stewart Young says: “ELP and myself are looking forward to the opportunity of working with BMG. BMG shares our belief that these works should be treated with the upmost respect, with reissues which offer the kind of quality that our fans deserve.”

Peter Stack, BMG Executive Vice-President of Global Catalogue Recordings adds: “ELP have created an extraordinary body of work which helped to define progressive rock, and we are delighted that they have placed their faith in BMG.

“We will give this catalogue the respect it truly deserves and can promise some exciting times ahead for both existing and future fans of Emerson, Lake and Palmer.”

Further details will be issued in due course.

Earlier this year, ELP released the 4-disc live set Once Upon A Time: Live In South America, which presented material recorded during a pair of tours in the 1990s.