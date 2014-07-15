Emerson and Lake go live

Keith Emerson and Greg Lake have launched Live From Manticore Hall, saying it's an opportunity to find out more about how the ELP icons work together.
The ten-track album was recorded during their 2010 world tour and saw them performing duet version of the band’s catalogue.
Keyboardist Emerson says: “It’s an introspective revisit to some of the music of ELP, and I think Greg and I gave it a personal touch with our Q&A sessions midway through the show. It’s a delicate transformation.”
Bassist and vocalist Lake adds: “I think the album offers a very interesting perspective upon how Keith and I work and create together.”
Live At Manticore Hall is available via Cherry Red.
Tracklist
From The Beginning
Introduction
I Talk To The Wind
Bitches Crystal
The Barbarian
Take A Pebble
Tarkus
C’est Le Vie
Pirates
Moog Solo / Lucky Man