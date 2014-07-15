Trending

Emerson and Lake go live

2010 recording offers "introspective revisit" says keyboardist Keith

Keith Emerson and Greg Lake have launched Live From Manticore Hall, saying it's an opportunity to find out more about how the ELP icons work together.

The ten-track album was recorded during their 2010 world tour and saw them performing duet version of the band’s catalogue.

Keyboardist Emerson says: “It’s an introspective revisit to some of the music of ELP, and I think Greg and I gave it a personal touch with our Q&A sessions midway through the show. It’s a delicate transformation.”

Bassist and vocalist Lake adds: “I think the album offers a very interesting perspective upon how Keith and I work and create together.”

Live At Manticore Hall is available via Cherry Red.

Tracklist

  1. From The Beginning

  2. Introduction

  3. I Talk To The Wind

  4. Bitches Crystal

  5. The Barbarian

  6. Take A Pebble

  7. Tarkus

  8. C’est Le Vie

  9. Pirates

  10. Moog Solo / Lucky Man