Elvis Graceland collection heads to London

An exhibition featuring Elvis Presley's pink Cadillac and American Eagle jumpsuit is being held in London.

More than 300 items are being loaned by Elvis’ Graceland home for nine months for Elvis At The O2: The Exhibition Of His Life. It is being held at the O2 Arena from December 12 until August 31 next year.

Organisers say the show will feature “as much of Graceland as will fit into the O2”. It will include a virtual tour of the Memphis mansion, the pool table on which he played against The Beatles in 1965 and a number of his most famous stage costumes.

Priscilla Presley, who was married to Elvis for six years, says: “While each and every item contains a lifetime of memories, we are more than happy to allow these treasured memories to leave Graceland.

“Elvis meant so much to me and our daughter Lisa, but we both know that our family truly shares him with the world.”

Exhibition co-ordinator Nic Wastell says: “For people who can’t get to Graceland, Graceland is coming to them.”